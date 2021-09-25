Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

VFQY opened at $120.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

