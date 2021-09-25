Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 35,244 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

