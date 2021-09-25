Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 3.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 459,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

ERAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.