Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 2,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZRE. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

