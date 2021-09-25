Wedbush Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,820.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $19.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $38.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $99.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $114.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZO. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,497.80. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

