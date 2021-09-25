Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBDC. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $526.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.