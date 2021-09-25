Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post $7.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

