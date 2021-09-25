$10.61 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $10.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.11 million and the highest is $11.81 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,636,193. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 75,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

