Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIRC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

