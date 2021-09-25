Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIAFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

CIAFF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

