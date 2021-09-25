Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

