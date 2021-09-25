Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

ERO opened at C$22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

