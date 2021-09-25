Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

