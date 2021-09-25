Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $48.94 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

