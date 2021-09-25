Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.