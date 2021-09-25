Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Quotient Technology worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUOT. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,216 shares of company stock worth $183,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

