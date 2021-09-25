Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 58,347 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 1,045,859 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,115,000. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 228,387 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $7,219,000.

TBF opened at $16.39 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

