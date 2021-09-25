Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.10

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 259173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 183.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 64,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after buying an additional 580,075 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

