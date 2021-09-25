Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Down 2.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $58.33. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.
Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
