Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Down 2.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $58.33. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

