Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Up 4.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61. 32,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,299,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

