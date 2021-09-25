American Century Companies Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

