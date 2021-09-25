American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Quad/Graphics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

QUAD opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $236.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.14. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

