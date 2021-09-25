Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 4,214,368 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

