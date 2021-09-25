Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Sells $6,757,731.96 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a PE ratio of -226.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

