Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 83.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OII. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

