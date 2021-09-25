Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,995 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

