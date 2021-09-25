Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

KRBN stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

