Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 36,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.