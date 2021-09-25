10,111 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.