Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 583 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

