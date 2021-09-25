Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,066.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

