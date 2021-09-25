The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.08.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
