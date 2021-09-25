The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,538 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.