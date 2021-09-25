Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Up 6.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.81. 9,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,536,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

DNMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of -1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,651,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

