Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $20,810,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,008,000 after purchasing an additional 559,007 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

