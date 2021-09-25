Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO stock opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

