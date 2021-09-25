Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by WBB Securities to Strong-Buy

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

