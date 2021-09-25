Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,311 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,274,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $108,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 116,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $34.73 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

