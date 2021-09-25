Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

