CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $144.42 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.