Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

