Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

