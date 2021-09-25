Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

PNW opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

