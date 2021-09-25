FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $286.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.89.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $372.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

