iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 target price (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. iA Financial has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.