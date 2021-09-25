Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 34,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $736.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

