Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 655.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

SUN opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.