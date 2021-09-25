Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

