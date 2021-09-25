PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,728 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of PowerFleet worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 60.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 40.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.