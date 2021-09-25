Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

