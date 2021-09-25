Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,361 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CFFN stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

